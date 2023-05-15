Two Teenagers Charged with Murder in Connection with Killing

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit in Sheffield. The 17-year-olds, who were arrested earlier this week as part of an ongoing investigation, have now been charged with murder and have been remanded in custody. They are scheduled to appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Monday, 15 May. The identities of the defendants cannot be revealed due to legal restrictions.

A third teenager, also arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The incident unfolded on Monday, 8 May, when police were called to Smelter Wood Drive at approximately 1pm following reports of a man being assaulted. Upon arrival, emergency services discovered Adam Abdul-Basit with critical injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Information or relevant footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) at [MIPP Link]. Alternatively, individuals can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 409 of 8 May 2023.

The investigation into this devastating incident is ongoing, and law enforcement officials continue to work diligently to gather evidence and bring justice for Adam Abdul-Basit and his family. The community is encouraged to cooperate with the authorities and provide any information that may assist in the investigation.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of community solidarity and support during times of crisis. The thoughts and condolences of the community are with the family and friends of Adam Abdul-Basit as they navigate through this unimaginably difficult time.