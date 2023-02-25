Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy was robbed in #Colchester

The incident, in Magdalen Street, was reported to us shortly before 1pm on Friday 24th February 023

The victim, a teenage boy, was confronted by two people close to Tesco Express. One of the pair had a knife.

The boy was ordered to hand over the bag he was carrying and the earphones he was wearing.

Thankfully, he was not injured but was understandably shaken by the incident.

Officers arrived quickly and acted on a number of reports from members of the public of two people acting suspiciously.

Once located, both people tried to run away. Officers gave chase through a number of streets, and both were then arrested.

A number of items were also recovered.

The two people arrested, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were questioned on suspicion of robbery.