Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was killed in a car accident in Wokingham

After being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Wokingham remain in custody.

On Monday, January 2, at around 8.40 p.m., a pedestrian and a black Toyota Yaris collided on the A329 Reading Road near the intersection with Larch Avenue. The Toyota Yaris did not come to a halt.

The pedestrian, a man in his forties, was killed.

His family has been informed, and they are being assisted by specially trained officers.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died,” Serious Collisions Investigation Unit senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“Additionally, we’d ask any drivers with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the collision to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that can assist our investigation.

“You can report it by dialling 101 or going to the Thames Valley Police website and entering reference 43230002192.”

