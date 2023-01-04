Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police HOld Cells7
Home BREAKING Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was killed in a car accident in Wokingham

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was killed in a car accident in Wokingham

by @uknip247

After being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Wokingham remain in custody.

On Monday, January 2, at around 8.40 p.m., a pedestrian and a black Toyota Yaris collided on the A329 Reading Road near the intersection with Larch Avenue. The Toyota Yaris did not come to a halt.

The pedestrian, a man in his forties, was killed.

His family has been informed, and they are being assisted by specially trained officers.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died,” Serious Collisions Investigation Unit senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“Additionally, we’d ask any drivers with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the collision to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that can assist our investigation.

“You can report it by dialling 101 or going to the Thames Valley Police website and entering reference 43230002192.”

MERIDIAN

RELATED ARTICLES

Javan Restal travelled from London to Guildford where he quickly began to...

The suspects behind a county lines drugs gang operating in Swindon which...

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for two years after attacking his...

A man who assaulted a blind man and harassed his blind girlfriend...

A former Northwich resident who defrauded a woman out of more than...

A carjacker who dragged a woman from her vehicle before being detained...

Chained to radiators, forced to eat from dog bowls, beaten and burned...

Railway workers across the UK have launched strikes, accusing the government of...

A murder investigation has been launched after human remains were discovered in...

Vehicle being chased by Armed Police officers ploughs head on into Bus...

ITV1 and ITVX have announced a blockbuster array of entertainment to kick...

Iceland Foods is recalling Mars Dessert Bar because it may contain peanuts...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"