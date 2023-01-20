Friday, January 20, 2023
Two teenagers have been arrested following the murder of a man in Peckham Rye

On Thursday, January 19, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder. They are both still being held at a police station in south London.

Kalabe Legesse, 29, was discovered with a stab wound after police were called to Peckham Rye Park and Common at 8.24pm on December 30, 2022. He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency personnel.

A post-mortem examination on December 31 revealed that the cause of death was a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

His next of kin have been notified of the arrests and are being assisted by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what occurred is asked to call 101 and reference 6165/30DEC22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

