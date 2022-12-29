Thursday, December 29, 2022
Two Teenagers Have Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Committing A Robbery In Gillingham
Between 2.30am and 3am on Tuesday 13 December 2022 two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were walking along Gillingham High Street when they are alleged to have been approached by a teenage boy and girl.

The teenagers are alleged to have threatened the victims and followed them to a nearby shop. They are reported to have continued to shout threats as the victims left the shop, making their way home.

Three other teenagers are reported to have joined the duo before both men were assaulted and robbed of their shopping.

Following enquiries two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery at around 4.15am. They have been bailed until Saturday 11 March 2023 while further enquiries are carried out.

Officers are also seeking to further identify the other suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/237812/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

