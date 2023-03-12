Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Gillingham

Kent Police was called to the High Street following the incident at around 4.55pm on Thursday 9 March 2023.

It was reported that the victim had been speaking to a group of people outside a shop when he was assaulted. He was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from Medway CID who have now charged a 17-year-old boy from Gillingham and a 16-year-old boy from Hertfordshire with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Both remain in custody and are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 March.

Three other teenagers who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further enquiries.



Officers continue to seek witnesses to the incident and are urging anybody with information to get in touch. Motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for footage that may assist.



Anyone with information should call the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/44504/23.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org