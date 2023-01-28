Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Teenagers Have Been Sentenced For Firearms Offences After One Shot Himself In The Foot With A Shotgun
Home BREAKING Two teenagers have been sentenced for firearms offences after one shot himself in the foot with a shotgun

Two teenagers have been sentenced for firearms offences after one shot himself in the foot with a shotgun

by uknip247


On Friday, 27 January, a 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced to a 12-month referral order at Kingston Crown Court after shooting himself in the foot with a shotgun.
On December 1, 2022, he pleaded guilty in the same court to having a firearm with the intent to instil fear of violence.
Tyrese Campbell, 19, of Chrislea Close, Hounslow, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday, 27 January, after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm in a public place on 1 December 2022 at the same court.
The court heard that shortly after 11.55pm on March 11, 2022, the 17-year-old went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot and stated that he had been shot.
Officers conducted investigations and determined that his account was false due to the nature of his injury. Witnesses and CCTV investigations revealed that he had accidentally discharged a shotgun concealed in his waistband into his foot while walking down Lionel Road North, TW8.
The investigation discovered that another teenager, Campbell, was present at the time of the incident and took the firearm with him.
“The 17-year-old and Campbell were illegally in possession of the shotgun, and they clearly only had it with the intention of causing fear of violence – or worse,” said Detective Constable Katie Newton of the Specialist Crime Command.
We know that gun crime is closely linked to gangs, drug markets, and organised crime groups, and we will go to any length to disrupt the supply of firearms on London’s streets.
“But we can’t do it on our own. We can reduce gun crime much more quickly if members of the public provide us with information about where firearms are stored and who is using them.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to...

Officers are looking for witnesses after a serious accident near Sandwich

An organised crime gang in Southampton that sold cannabis and Class A...

A suspect has been charged after alert officers spotted a car within...

Police arrested a drug dealer who was seen panicking after a sniffer...

Retailers have failed drivers by failing to fully reflect the recent massive...

A police commander has revealed the vital work his neighbourhood policing team...

A robber who brutally assaulted an 81-year-old man in his own home...

Police are appealing for information after a 71-year-old woman had a gold...

Officers hunted down and arrested four suspects within half-an-hour of a reported...

Further arrests have been made in connection with an armed incident in...

In London’s West End, a man was killed after being crushed by...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More