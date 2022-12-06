Two teenagers robbed in Southampton park

At around 3:30pm, two lads, ages 13 and 14, were just inside Houndwell Park. They were approached by two older males (thought to also be teens) unknown to them.
The two older boys spoke to the two victims, before searching them and stealing a quantity of cash. Worryingly, one of the culprits also revealed what looked to be the handle of a gun concealed in the waistband of his trousers. They then left the area.
Descriptions have been given as follows:
Male 1
• Black
• Around 16-18 years-old
• Approximately 6ft tall
• Slim
• Hair wrapped in a bun under a black turban
• Big nose and a bit of stubble
• Wearing a black hoodie and dark-coloured trousers
• Spoke with a local accent
Male 2
• Around 16-18 years-old
• 5ft 9inches to 6ft tall
• Medium build
• Brown short hair
• Brown eyes and no facial hair
• Wearing a black hoodie and dark-coloured trousers / black puffer coat with the hood up.
• Spoke with a local accent
Anyone with any information that may assist with the police investigation should contact them on 101, quoting 44220490138.