Saturday, January 21, 2023
UPDATED: Two teenagers stabbed in East London

This evening, two people were stabbed in East London (Thursday, January 19). According to a local councillor, the victims were attacked at a housing development in Stratford.

The two victims were stabbed in the East Village’s Emperor Mansions. According to Cllr Nate Higgins, a councillor for Newham, their condition is determined to be non-life threatening.

No one has been arrested yet, but CCTV footage is being reviewed, according to the councillor.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :

At 7.11 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, police were called to reports of people fighting in Victory Parade, Stratford.

Officers were present, as was the London Ambulance Service. Two males, ages 15 and 18, were stabbed and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were determined to be non-life threatening.

The 15-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of causing great bodily harm and will be detained when he is released from the hospital.

A crime scene remains in place, and investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and reference CAD 5954/19Jan. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

