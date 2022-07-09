Yesterday, two teenagers were stabbed in East London (July 8). At 9:17 p.m., police were called to Ilford Lane in Redbridge in response to reports of a stabbing. Officers and London Ambulance Service responded and discovered two males in their mid-teens with stab wounds to their arms.

They were rushed to the hospital, where it was determined that their injuries were not life-threatening. There have been no arrests, but investigations are ongoing. The attack occurred just over an hour after a woman in her late twenties was repeatedly stabbed in the back on St Johns Road. There has been no suggestion that the two incidents are linked.

The woman was discovered by emergency personnel at 8.05 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was determined to be non-life threatening. A man on a bicycle is thought to have attacked her before fleeing in the direction of Buxton Road in Ilford. He has not yet been identified.

Following the attack, police released a statement in which they referred to Zara Aleena, who died a few weeks ago after being attacked by a man in Ilford. “I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners, particularly those in Ilford,” said Chief Inspector Chris Byrne.

“Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns, and we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe.” Last night, a male on a bicycle attacked the woman and fled in the direction of Buxton Road in Ilford. We are determined to identify and apprehend this individual, and our investigation will include a search for any available CCTV.”

“Local people will have seen more police officers in the Ilford area since Zara Aleena’s murder two weeks ago,” Inspector Byrne continued. We have sent additional officers to the area, including those who specialise in combating violent crime. We will continue to adjust our plans so that officers are visible and available to help the community this weekend and in the coming days.”

Anyone with information about the attack on the 27-year-old woman is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the hashtag CAD7258/8Jul. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 11.