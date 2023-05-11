Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after concerns were raised for the welfare of a group of young girls who appeared unwell

The incident occurred on the Esplanade in Cowes, Isle of Wight, yesterday evening at around 19:20, prompting a response from the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service and the police.

Reports indicated that several teenage girls were displaying signs of being unwell, prompting the emergency services to be called to The Parade, near the public toilet block. Upon arrival, paramedics provided immediate medical attention to the affected individuals.

This morning, it was confirmed that two of the teenage girls received treatment from paramedics and were promptly transported to St Mary’s Hospital for further care. Police officers were also present and spoke with two other girls who were subsequently collected by their parents.

Following thorough inquiries, it has been determined that the incident was linked to alcohol consumption. Authorities have stated that there is no wider risk to the community identified in relation to the incident.

The prompt response from the emergency services highlights their commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of individuals, particularly in situations where young people may be vulnerable. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with underage drinking and the importance of education and support in addressing such issues.

Local authorities and community organizations may take this opportunity to reinforce awareness campaigns and resources aimed at educating young people about the potential dangers and consequences of alcohol misuse. By working together, communities can strive to create a safe and supportive environment for young individuals to make responsible choices regarding their health and well-being.