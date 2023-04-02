Two teenagers who were arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Pakefield have been bailed

Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Officers were called just after 1.50pm on Saturday 25 March to reports that an elderly woman had been found lying on the floor in her home in Grayson Avenue following a robbery.

The incident is believed to have occurred during the hours of darkness at some point between the evening of Friday 24 March and early Saturday morning, 25 March.

The victim was found conscious but in a serious condition and was taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment. Sadly, the woman died at the hospital in the early hours of Monday 27 March.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the deceased has been identified as Joy Middleditch, aged 82.

On Friday 31 March two teenagers, 15 and 14 years old, were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The pair have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries to answer on 7 June 2023.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, preferably using the online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O10-PO1 or by calling 101 quoting the reference 37/17537/23.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

