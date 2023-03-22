Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Two teenagers will be sentenced for murder after fatally attacking a 15-year-old in Huddersfield

The Huddersfield males, ages 15 and 17, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court at a later date. Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, the 17-year-old male was found guilty of Khayri’s murder by a jury today.
He will be sentenced alongside his 15-year-old co-defendant, who pleaded guilty to Khayri’s murder at an earlier court hearing before the criminal trial began. Khayri was walking on Woodhouse Hill in Huddersfield on September 21 last year when he was approached by two males and stabbed once in the chest. He received first aid at the scene and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died despite surgery. We welcome the jury’s verdict today and will now await the sentencing of both these youths for Khayri’s murder,” said Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation. We are thinking of Khayri’s family as they process the news from today, and we will continue to support them.” �

