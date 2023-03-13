Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Two US nationals who attempted to bring suitcases full of cannabis into the UK through Heathrow airport have been handed jail sentences

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

National Crime Agency officers opened an investigation into Pennsylvania-born construction worker Massa Momolu Talery, aged 32, after he was stopped at the airport’s Terminal 3 on 4th February.

He initially told border officers he was here for a two-week holiday, but packages containing 20 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £400,000 were found in his bags.

In interviews with NCA investigators, he claimed he did it to pay off debts.Jean Leger And TaleryPictured: Massa Momolu Talery and Gerald Jean-Leger

He admitted the importation of class B drugs, and on Thursday 9 March a judge at Isleworth Crown Court gave him an eight month jail sentence.

The following day (Friday 10) a judge at the same court gave Gerard Jean-Leger, 26, from Massachusetts a ten month sentence for the same offence.

He was caught on the 19th January as he attempted to smuggle 27 kilos of cannabis into the UK on a flight from Los Angeles.

Once again the drugs were packed into suitcases he had checked in for the flight.

NCA Heathrow Branch Commander Andy Noyes: “Organised crime gangs need couriers like Talery and Jean-Leger to bring their illicit substances into the UK.

“Couriers are often recruited with promises of payment or free holidays.

“But in reality these attempts just end in jail sentences. I’d urge anyone considering smuggling cannabis into the UK, whether from the US or elsewhere, to think twice. It isn’t worth the risk.

“The NCA and our partners in Border Force are targeting drugs smugglers and will do all we can to disrupt the gangs involved.”

More than 25 US nationals have now been arrested at UK airports since the start of 2023, with eight convicted and sentenced to prison terms.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A major incident has been declared following the...

The British Embassy in Montevideo celebrated International Women’s...

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from...

Mixed week of rain, wind and snow

UK announces increased funding for China Capabilities Programme

After a fire at a sheltered housing block...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther has announced his...

Driver injured after food van delivery van was...

Treasured pets now safer as microchipping for cats...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More