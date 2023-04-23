Following the two-vehicle incident, on Sunday afternoon the A259 in Dymchurch is stopped in both directions.

One of the cars crashed into a wall and turned over. Front-end damage was sustained by a second car.

Following the serious collision, police closed both directions of the road.

Two Vehicle Head-On Collision Closes A259 In Dymchurch

Several officers and responders from Kent Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the ongoing incident along with Paramedics from South East Coast ambulance service

The incident took place close to the New Beach Holiday Park.

Stagecoach services have been impacted. According to a statement on social media from the firm, “Some of our 102 services are now stopped in tailbacks due to a traffic collision by the New Beach vacation camp in Dymchurch.