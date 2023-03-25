Saturday, March 25, 2023
Two woman airlifted after serious crash sees driver arrested on the Isle of Wight

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Newport yesterday (24 March).

The single vehicle collision happened at around 3.25pm on Staplers Road. A black jaguar XF was in collision with a tree, causing the car to roll multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.

Two female passengers, aged 35 and 17-years-old, have been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Wootton was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He is currently in hospital being treated for his injuries.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now appealing for any information, or dash cam footage, that could help their investigation.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you saw the Jaguar in the moments before the collision?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230117605.

