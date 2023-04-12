Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two women are fighting for their lives after falling from height at “The Mall” car park in North London

Two women are fighting for their lives after falling from height at “The Mall” car park in North London

by uknip247
Two Women Are Fighting For Their Lives After A Car Park Fall In North London

Police and paramedics have been called to the High Road in Wood Green after two females fell from a  multi-storey car park at The Mall in North London

Police have erected a cordon while paramedics work to save two women who have suffered serious injuries.

Two Women Are Fighting For Their Lives After A Car Park Fall In North London
Two Women Are Fighting For Their Lives After A Car Park Fall In North London

The London Air ambulance and A “HART” team from the LAS have also been sent to the ongoing incident

Two Women Are Fighting For Their Lives After A Car Park Fall In North London
Two Women Are Fighting For Their Lives After A Car Park Fall In North London

Security staff from the shopping centre have erected screens around the area where the medical staff are working.

Police were called by LAS at 4.50pm on Wednesday 12 April, to reports of a woman injured after falling from height in High Road, Wood Green.

Another woman sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

They have been taken to the hospital for treatment, where they both remain in a critical condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and officers are working to trace their next of kin.

Road closures are currently in place on High Road.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A ‘violent’ man on escorted leave from a secure hospital managed to flee his escort when they entered a shop and is still on...

Isle of Wight councillor Daryll Pitcher jailed for non-recent child sex offences on the Isle of Wight

The High Court today ruled that a challenge to London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s proposed expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) can proceed...

Less than two weeks after a woman was assaulted in Birmingham’s city centre, police arrested and charged a man

Two people arrested after the vehicle collided with a pedestrian

Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing

Vicki Savage joins DASA as an Innovation Partner for the East of England

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people in the English Channel

A serving West Mercia Police officer has sadly died whilst on duty

Three brothers have been sentenced to a total of almost 30 years in prison following a string of violent assaults which included a machete...

Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

Police have made an arrest after more than a dozen cars in neighbouring streets were damaged

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More