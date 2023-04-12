Two women are fighting for their lives after falling from height at “The Mall” car park in North London

Police and paramedics have been called to the High Road in Wood Green after two females fell from a multi-storey car park at The Mall in North London

Police have erected a cordon while paramedics work to save two women who have suffered serious injuries.

Two Women Are Fighting For Their Lives After A Car Park Fall In North London

The London Air ambulance and A “HART” team from the LAS have also been sent to the ongoing incident

Security staff from the shopping centre have erected screens around the area where the medical staff are working.

Police were called by LAS at 4.50pm on Wednesday 12 April, to reports of a woman injured after falling from height in High Road, Wood Green.

Another woman sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

They have been taken to the hospital for treatment, where they both remain in a critical condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and officers are working to trace their next of kin.

Road closures are currently in place on High Road.