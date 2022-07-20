Officers investigating a man’s death in Havant have charged two women tonight.

It comes after days of forensic investigations at the address in Botley Drive, Havant, where a male’s body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A number of police officers and crime scene investigators are still on the scene, gathering and securing evidence.

A police dog and handler were also on the property today, possibly looking for additional clues that trained investigators may have missed.

Officers in charge of the investigation have now released information on the two female suspects who were apprehended; they have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Shaye Lauren Corrigan, 26, of Botley Drive in Havant, is accused of murder.

Lauren Elizabeth White, 26, of Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth, has been bailed in connection with the murder but charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act RIPA for failing to comply with a section 49 notice to reveal the key to protected information.

The charges were filed after the body of Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, was discovered inside a home on Botley Drive on Sunday (17 July).

Officers were dispatched to the address at 8:04 a.m. Frankie’s next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by special officers.

Both women are scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20.