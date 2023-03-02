Two women have been charged in connection with a spate of more than 20 shoplifting offences across Sittingbourne

Officers have been investigating a series of repeated thefts in and around the town, at supermarkets including Tesco, Co-op and Aldi. The offences are reported to have taken place between January and February 2023, when items including alcohol, magazines and grocery products were stolen.

Shelly Earnshaw, 30 and Gentinia Bignall, 44 were arrested on Sunday 26 February, as part of an investigation by the Swale Victim Based Crime Team.

Earnshaw, of Greenways, Sittingbourne was charged with nine counts of theft and on Tuesday 28 February pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court. She was sentenced to 200 days’ imprisonment.

Bignall, of Thistle Walk, Sittingbourne was charged with 12 thefts, as well as two counts of assault and a public order offence. She appeared at the same court but didn’t enter a plea and remains remanded in custody, until her next hearing on Tuesday 7 March.