Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two women have been sentenced for the manslaughter of Daniel Guyler, 75

Two women have been sentenced for the manslaughter of Daniel Guyler, 75

by uknip247
Two Women Have Been Sentenced For The Manslaughter Of Daniel Guyler, 75. rhona Mary Gracey, 36, And Sharon Mary Faustina Harland, 47, Had Previously Pleaded Guilty To The Pensioner’s Manslaughter And Were Sentenced At Belfast Crown Court Today, Monday, April 3rd. Gracey Was Sentenced To Nine Years In Prison, Half Of Which Would Be Served In Prison And The Other Half On Probation. Harland Was Sentenced To Seven Years And Six Months In Prison, Half Of Which Would Be Served In Prison And The Other Half On Probation.the Pensioner Was Rushed To Hospital After Being Discovered With Serious Injuries In The City’s Termon Street Area On Monday, July 23, 2018. He Died In Hospital Ten Months Later, On May 1, 2019, As A Result Of These Injuries. “this Was A Vicious, Unprovoked Assault On Daniel Guyler, An Elderly Man Who Was Brutally Beaten And Robbed Of His Wallet,” Said Detective Inspector Claire Mcgarvey Of The Police Service’s Major Investigation Team. Gracey And Harland Attacked Him And Left Him On The Ground With Serious Injuries. They Are Now Held Accountable For Their Heinous Crimes.” We Want To Thank The City’s Residents Who Came Forward With Information That Helped Our Detectives During This Investigation, As Well As Our Criminal Justice Partners – The Public Prosecution Service And Forensic Science Northern Ireland – And Our Dedicated Team Of Detectives Who Worked Tirelessly To Bring These Two Women To Justice And Hold Them Accountable For The Horrific Crimes They Committed.”


Rhona Mary Gracey, 36, and Sharon Mary Faustina Harland, 47, had previously pleaded guilty to the pensioner’s manslaughter and were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court today, Monday, April 3rd. Gracey was sentenced to nine years in prison, half of which would be served in prison and the other half on probation. Harland was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, half of which would be served in prison and the other half on probation.
The pensioner was rushed to hospital after being discovered with serious injuries in the city’s Termon Street area on Monday, July 23, 2018. He died in hospital ten months later, on May 1, 2019, as a result of these injuries. “This was a vicious, unprovoked assault on Daniel Guyler, an elderly man who was brutally beaten and robbed of his wallet,” said Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey of the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team. Gracey and Harland attacked him and left him on the ground with serious injuries. They are now held accountable for their heinous crimes.” We want to thank the city’s residents who came forward with information that helped our detectives during this investigation, as well as our Criminal Justice Partners – the Public Prosecution Service and Forensic Science Northern Ireland – and our dedicated team of detectives who worked tirelessly to bring these two women to justice and hold them accountable for the horrific crimes they committed.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who lost his life outside a Cramlington pub has been named as three people are charged with his murder

A Brighton man who subjected a woman to years of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour has been jailed

Police are appealing for information following an incident in Gosport

Good Friday could turn ‘bad’ on the roads as up to 17m Easter trips by car begin

National Cyber Force reveals how daily cyber operations protect the UK

£161 million contract for F-35 jet maintenance supports 140 UK jobs

Science and Technology Secretary travels to Brussels to meet EU Research and Innovation Commissioner

New plan for cleaner and more plentiful water

Officers are appealing information on the whereabouts of a missing 7-year-old boy from Workington

Nigel Lawson, the former chancellor, has died at the age of 91

Shapps sets out plans to drive multi-billion pound investment in the energy revolution

A computer-generated image has been released by detectives investigating a man acting suspiciously outside two schools in Tunbridge Wells

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More