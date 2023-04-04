Two Women Have Been Sentenced For The Manslaughter Of Daniel Guyler, 75. rhona Mary Gracey, 36, And Sharon Mary Faustina Harland, 47, Had Previously Pleaded Guilty To The Pensioner’s Manslaughter And Were Sentenced At Belfast Crown Court Today, Monday, April 3rd. Gracey Was Sentenced To Nine Years In Prison, Half Of Which Would Be Served In Prison And The Other Half On Probation. Harland Was Sentenced To Seven Years And Six Months In Prison, Half Of Which Would Be Served In Prison And The Other Half On Probation.the Pensioner Was Rushed To Hospital After Being Discovered With Serious Injuries In The City’s Termon Street Area On Monday, July 23, 2018. He Died In Hospital Ten Months Later, On May 1, 2019, As A Result Of These Injuries. “this Was A Vicious, Unprovoked Assault On Daniel Guyler, An Elderly Man Who Was Brutally Beaten And Robbed Of His Wallet,” Said Detective Inspector Claire Mcgarvey Of The Police Service’s Major Investigation Team. Gracey And Harland Attacked Him And Left Him On The Ground With Serious Injuries. They Are Now Held Accountable For Their Heinous Crimes.” We Want To Thank The City’s Residents Who Came Forward With Information That Helped Our Detectives During This Investigation, As Well As Our Criminal Justice Partners – The Public Prosecution Service And Forensic Science Northern Ireland – And Our Dedicated Team Of Detectives Who Worked Tirelessly To Bring These Two Women To Justice And Hold Them Accountable For The Horrific Crimes They Committed.”