Sunday, November 20, 2022

Two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision which occurred shortly after a bonfire and fireworks display in Barcombe
Two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision which occurred shortly after a bonfire and fireworks display in Barcombe

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following a motorcycle accident involving women and children.

Following last night’s incident in High Street, Barcombe, which occurred shortly after a bonfire and fireworks display, two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 67-year-old Ditchling woman and a 30-year-old East Grinstead woman are being treated for serious injuries.

Three other people, including two children, were treated at the scene for injuries but did not require hospitalisation.

According to Sussex Police, the boy riding the motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail.

The road was closed for a while but has since reopened, with police apologising for the inconvenience.

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone with information or video to report it online or by calling 101 and referencing Operation Meadow.

