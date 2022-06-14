During the early hours of Saturday, June 13, 2020, Robert, 50, was shot multiple times outside an address on Water Lane in Roydon.

Unfortunately, he died the next day in the hospital.

Robert was a father of three and a grandfather of two. He was described as a “loving, caring, and compassionate family man.”

Despite an extensive investigation that included officers taking 119 statements, seizing 661 exhibits, and reviewing more than 194 hours of CCTV footage, his family is still waiting for answers.

During the early hours of Saturday, June 13, 2020, Robert, 50, was shot multiple times outside an address on Water Lane in Roydon.

“I’m asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

Robert’s mother has written an open letter to those who may have information but have yet to come forward on the second anniversary of his death. It says:

“I am appealing and writing to anyone who may have information that can help us find my son’s murderers.”

My son, Robert Christopher Powell, was murdered two years ago on June 14th. I’m asking anyone who knows anything or believes they know something, about his death to come forward and speak with Essex Police, who are leading the ongoing investigation into his murder.

“Many of you knew my son personally; some of you were his friends; others may have heard about him or heard his name mentioned in your circle of friends.” “I don’t believe in my heart that no one knows anything, because everyone knows something or has heard a rumour from someone.” So many mothers are looking for reasons why their children died, and I am one of those mothers who has been forced to mourn the loss of our sons or daughters. “The pain will be with us every day for the rest of our lives.” You wait for a phone call, to hear their favourite song, or to smell their clothes. The most agonising pain is on their birthday.” We live in a society where when someone dies, everyone attends the funeral, everyone claims to know the person, and the person’s lifestyle is widely discussed. “How come no one hears or knows about their death during all of this discussion?” We all know how he died, and the police know how he died. He was shot multiple times. The police need your assistance in locating the killers who are murdering our children. “My son was 50 years old when he died, but he was still my child.” My son was a wonderful person with a smile that still makes me happy. He had three children and was the grandfather of two. He was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many, and we will all miss him. He would call me every week or every other day, and we would FaceTime each other to talk about the family and our future plans. Others, however, choose to steal his dream and future plans for his family.

“I can only pray and beg anyone with information, no matter how insignificant, to contact Essex Police.” It has been two years, and we, the family of Robert Christopher Powell, would like to ask you to please look into your hearts and assist us in finding closure.

“I lost my son to violence, and I will not be the only mother who appeals for information about their child’s death.”

Robert had three children and two grandchildren.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, the case’s senior investigating officer, stated:

“We will not stop until those responsible are found and brought to justice, even if it will never bring Robert back to his family.”

Nobody should have to go through the agony of losing a child, but having to bear that agony while those responsible walk free is unfathomably cruel.

A dedicated team of officers and staff are still conducting extensive investigations to further our investigation, and we welcome any new information, no matter how minor you believe it is.

“It’s never too late to make a difference and help Robert’s family, or to do the right thing and clear your conscience.”

The three men pictured (below), Nana Oppong, 41, of Stratford, Israar Shah, 36, of Brentwood, and Temitope Adeyinka, 37, of Stratford, are thought to be involved.

Temitope Adeyinka, Nana Oppong, and Israar Shah

Nana Oppong, also known as Enz, stands 5ft 6ins tall, has a proportionate build, and has ties to East London. According to recent information, he may now reside in another country.

Israar Shah, also known as Slick, stands 6ft 1ins tall, has a slim build, and has ties to East London and Romford.

Temitope Adeyinka, also known as Limo, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a medium build. He has ties to East London, specifically Stratford and Bow.

Do you have any details?

Please get in touch if you have any information.

You can notify us by submitting an online report or calling us at 101.

You can also make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting a report on their website.

More information about information rewards can also be found on the Crimestoppers website.

Please reference incident 42/84970/20 when providing any information to ensure that it reaches the appropriate team as soon as possible.