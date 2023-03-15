Tyneside dealer given a five-year prison sentence after being found with drugs, cash and weapons

Brazen Jordan Parker continued to offend despite being under investigation by officers.

Crack cocaine, a knuckle duster and a taser – these are just a few of the items found inside a shameless Tyneside drug dealer’s house as he now begins a term behind bars.

Jordan Parker has been given five years in prison after he pleaded guilty of a string of offences, including conspiracy to supply, possession of a firearm and careless driving.

The 22-year-old had been arrested several times in connection with drug supply and was charged in November just days after Northumbria Police officers working as part of Project Adder – a pivotal partnership scheme to tackle drug and alcohol related criminality in the area – carried out a warrant at his address on Denton View, in Gateshead.

Searches of the property would lead officers to a quantity of cash, cannabis and a range of weapons including a BB gun and a machete.

The activity followed a warrant previously executed at the same property in May 2022, during which officers seized 80 wraps of crack and cocaine worth £1,500 found inside a canister, disguised as a coke can, as well as an extendable baton and a knuckle duster.

Despite being arrested and released under investigation, brazen Parker would once again attract the attention of authorities in July.

This time when he crashed his car into a wall in Winlaton – resulting in members of the public detaining him until police arrived at the scene.

Specialist officers took him into custody and recovered a machete, £1,975 cash and drugs from the car and when Parker was once again released under investigation, meticulous detectives set about ensuring a water-tight case was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Parker was charged with a total of 14 offences including possession of crack cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the offer to supply both substances, possession of criminal property, as well as possession of prohibited weapons, and appeared in court later that day.

He was then remanded in custody until he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, March 8, where he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Praising the continued efforts of his team, Detective Sergeant Fran Joyce, of Northumbria Police, said: “In order to protect those most at risk from the effects drug supply has in our community, it’s vital we continue our work in disrupting the supply chain and pursuing offenders who think they are above the law.

“Jordan Parker was brazen in breaking the law. Not only was he aware he was under investigation for drug supply in May – but he was caught two months later with illegal substances in his car after driving it dangerously and crashing into a wall.

“Thankfully, members of the public saw what happened and kept him at the scene while he tried to run off and we are grateful for those efforts. It’s clear from their reaction that our communities are sick and tired of shameless criminals like Parker thinking they can do what they what they want without repercussions.

“When our final warrants were executed and further weapons and drugs recovered, we were able to present a thorough file to our partners in the criminal justice system, who enabled us to charge Parker with a range of offences and the efforts of all involved have helped put him behind bars.

“As part of Project Adder, we will continue our work in tackling drug supply, and sharing intelligence with our partners in the local authority, so that those most in need of services can be identified and offered support – and those making lives a misery can be prosecuted.”