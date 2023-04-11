UBER bans driver seen in the video in the back of car with his trousers down next to what appears to be a young female

A resident who saw the driver with a Rochdale private hire badge outside his house over the weekend confronted him.As he climbs from the back of the car to the front, he continues to apologise.

The woman, who does not appear to be wearing trousers, is kneeling on the backseat, her head in her hands, her face hidden. ‘We are horrified by what is depicted in the video and are taking action,’ Uber said. We have suspended the driver while we investigate and are collaborating with the police’.’This is a live police investigation, and we are liaising with Greater Manchester Police with a view to acting on any information they confirm and share with the Council,’ said Rochdale Borough Council.