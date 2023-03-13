Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

UK announces increased funding for China Capabilities Programme

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is increasing funding to further boost skills and knowledge for government staff on China, including on economic and military policy as well as Mandarin language skills.

Extra financial support will be provided for the cross-department ‘China Capabilities Programme’ which operates to increase Chinese expertise across the UK government.

Since the last Integrated Review in 2021, the government has taken a number of steps to increase knowledge of and expertise on China, including provision for the training of more than 170 civil servants in Mandarin.

The Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said:

It’s vital that our diplomats and civil servants have the understanding and expertise to engage and adapt to the increasing challenge posed by China, and China’s growing role in world affairs.

This extra resource will help boost knowledge and language skills across government, in the face of the systemic challenge that China poses to the UK’s security, prosperity, and values.

The Integrated Review Refresh launched today (Monday 13 March) sets out how – in the last two years – the UK has become increasingly concerned about the military, diplomatic and economic activity of the Chinese Communist Party.

This includes military activity over Taiwan, attempts at coercion, and the sanctioning of British MPs. China is becoming more authoritarian at home and more assertive overseas.

This increase in funding is another example of the action the UK is taking to ensure effective engagement with China, while protecting national security.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A woman was arrested after it was reported...

A major incident has been declared following the...

The British Embassy in Montevideo celebrated International Women’s...

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from...

Mixed week of rain, wind and snow

After a fire at a sheltered housing block...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to...

Two US nationals who attempted to bring suitcases...

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther has announced his...

Driver injured after food van delivery van was...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More