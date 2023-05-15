Uk Announces Six New Community Diagnostic Centres To Enhance Healthcare Access And Reduce Waiting Lists

The UK government has unveiled plans to open six new community diagnostic centres (CDCs) across the country, aiming to conduct over 500,000 additional tests, checks, and scans annually. With a focus on cutting waiting lists and providing more accessible healthcare services, the CDCs will offer a wide range of diagnostic tests closer to patients’ homes, reducing the need for hospital visits and expediting necessary care. The government has allocated £2.3 billion for the development of up to 160 CDCs across England by 2025.

The UK government is committed to improving healthcare access and reducing waiting lists, and the establishment of six new community diagnostic centres marks another significant step towards achieving these goals. The CDCs, commonly referred to as “one-stop shops,” will provide patients with an expanded array of diagnostic tests in their local communities, streamlining the process and ensuring quick access to vital care.

The regions set to benefit from the new CDCs include the East of England, the Midlands, and the South East. All six centres are expected to be operational before the end of the year. The UK government has allocated £2.3 billion to support the establishment of up to 160 CDCs across England by 2025, enabling more patients to access essential diagnostic services in their own communities.

The new CDCs include:

North Lincolnshire CDC: Located in Scunthorpe town centre, this facility will offer over 146,000 additional checks per year. Services provided will include ultrasound checks, blood tests, and CT and MRI scans. Pitsea CDC: Opening in the coming months, this centre, situated in a retail park, will conduct up to 46,000 tests, checks, and scans annually. It will enhance endoscopy services for cancer patients and offer potentially life-saving CT and MRI scans. Ilkeston Community Hospital (Walton) CDC: Based at Walton NHS Community Hospital, this centre will provide over 100,000 tests, checks, and scans each year, offering patients access to ultrasound checks, X-rays, and cardiology and respiratory diagnostics. North Solihull CDC: Set to open in Winter 2023, this new CDC, situated in Chelmsley Wood, North Solihull, will deliver 116,000 tests, checks, and scans annually. It will provide access to MRI, CT, and X-ray scans, as well as cardiology and respiratory diagnostics. Hereford City CDC: Opening in winter, this CDC located on an NHS community hospital site in Hereford will offer MRI, CT, and X-ray scans, alongside ultrasound and respiratory checks, and blood tests. It will deliver 38,000 tests, checks, and scans per year. Dartford, Gravesham, and Swanley CDC: Refurbishing the Livingstone Community Hospital in Dartford, this CDC will open in Autumn 2023. It will provide ultrasound checks, blood tests, and CT and MRI scans, conducting over 96,000 tests, checks, and scans annually.

Patients will have access to these diagnostic services following a referral from their general practitioner (GP) or consultant. By receiving prompt symptom evaluation closer to home, patients can obtain timely diagnoses for conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and lung disease without the need for extensive hospital visits. This streamlined approach not only benefits patients by providing convenience but also optimizes efficiency for healthcare staff, consequently reducing waiting lists.

With 106 community diagnostic centres already operational across England, including temporary sites in shopping centres and university campuses, the CDC programme has facilitated over 3.8 million additional tests, checks, and scans since its