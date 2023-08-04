UK Braces for First Named Storm of the Season: Storm Antoni

The UK is bracing for the impact of the first named storm of the season, Storm Antoni, which is expected to bring “unseasonably” strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend. The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of southwest Britain, as the storm is set to unleash gusts of up to 65mph along the coastlines, with inland areas in South Wales and southwest England facing winds of up to 55mph.

The storm is predicted to hit the UK late on Friday night and continue into Saturday, posing a “danger to life” due to flying debris, large waves, and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties. In addition to the strong winds, persistent downpours could lead to flooding and travel disruption.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington warned that Northern Ireland might see the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm expected in some spots and 20-30mm more widely. Other areas, including North Wales and North England, will also experience a very wet day.

The southwest of England and southwest Wales will bear the brunt of the strongest winds, with gusts potentially exceeding 60mph on exposed coasts and high ground. Inland areas in these regions may also experience gusts of 50-55mph, coinciding with high tides, creating an additional challenge for coastal areas.

The RAC has cautioned drivers to prepare for challenging conditions, describing Saturday as potentially the worst day on the roads this summer. Rod Dennis of the RAC advised motorists to slow down significantly and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes.

The storm comes after a month of unsettled weather in the UK, but there are some indications of a possible shift in the jet stream for the latter half of next week, which could lead to drier weather in southern areas. However, details are still uncertain, and there is a chance of rain in areas further north.

The Met Office emphasised the dangers of the approaching storm, warning about potential risks to holidaymakers, day-trippers, and motorists. Trees, already weakened by previous storms, may uproot, and power lines could be blown down. Additionally, surface water, spray, and flash floods may create road hazards.

Despite the challenges, the storm is expected to pass relatively quickly, with the worst weather clearing from eastern coasts on Saturday evening. Nevertheless, with Storm Antoni set to hit during a busy weekend, authorities are urging the public to take necessary precautions and stay informed about weather updates and advisories.