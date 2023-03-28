Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has welcomed the decision to pause legislation to reform Israel’s judiciary

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The UK welcomes the decision today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause legislation to reform Israel’s judiciary.

The UK enjoys a deep and historic relationship with Israel. As the Prime Minister stressed in his meeting with PM Netanyahu last week, it is vital that the shared democratic values that underpin that relationship are upheld, and a robust system of checks and balances are preserved.

We urge all parties to find common ground and seek a long-term compromise to this sensitive issue.

