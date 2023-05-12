UK Government and British Overseas Territories Leaders Convene for Joint Ministerial Council

The Foreign Secretary and elected leaders from the British Overseas Territories gathered in London for the tenth Joint Ministerial Council, held from May 11-12. The council served as a platform for discussions on the challenges and opportunities faced by the territories.

Chaired by Lord Goldsmith, the Minister for the Overseas Territories, the Plenary brought together representatives from the UK government, including the Home Office, HM Treasury, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Department of Health and Social Care, and the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. The council addressed a wide range of topics, such as law enforcement and irregular migration, healthcare, climate change, and economic resilience.

During the council, the Foreign Secretary unveiled the UK Government’s new strategy for the Overseas Territories, which received positive feedback from all attendees. This strategy aims to strengthen the partnership and collaboration between the UK and the territories, emphasizing shared values and mutual interests.

Speaking about the Joint Ministerial Council, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly highlighted the significance of the partnership between the UK and the Overseas Territories, describing them as a “family” bound by common values. He expressed enthusiasm for working together on the implementation of the new strategy, which will further solidify the relationship between the UK and the territories.

The Joint Ministerial Council serves as a platform for open dialogue and cooperation between the UK government and the leaders of the British Overseas Territories. It underscores the commitment to maintaining strong ties, addressing challenges, and seizing opportunities to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the territories.