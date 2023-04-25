UK Government launches evacuation flights for British nationals from Sudan

The UK Government is commencing an evacuation effort to help British nationals leave Sudan from today (Tuesday, April 25).

UK military flights are due to depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, supported by senior diplomats from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Flights will be open to those with British passports and priority will be given to family groups with children and/or the elderly or individuals with medical conditions.

At this stage we will contact those who are eligible for evacuation directly and British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they are called.

The safety of all British nationals in Sudan continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice. The situation remains volatile and our ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

We are working with international partners to arrange this departure and thank them for their co-operation. We are also working on other potential options for helping British nationals leave Sudan, including from other points of exit.

The UK government has updated its travel advice to reflect the provision of these flights. The situation in Sudan continues to be volatile