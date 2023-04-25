Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING UK Government launches evacuation flights for British nationals from Sudan

UK Government launches evacuation flights for British nationals from Sudan

by uknip247

The UK Government is commencing an evacuation effort to help British nationals leave Sudan from today (Tuesday, April 25).

The UK Government is commencing an evacuation effort to help British nationals leave Sudan from today (Tuesday, April 25).

UK military flights are due to depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, supported by senior diplomats from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Flights will be open to those with British passports and priority will be given to family groups with children and/or the elderly or individuals with medical conditions.

At this stage we will contact those who are eligible for evacuation directly and British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they are called.

The safety of all British nationals in Sudan continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice. The situation remains volatile and our ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

We are working with international partners to arrange this departure and thank them for their co-operation. We are also working on other potential options for helping British nationals leave Sudan, including from other points of exit.

The UK government has updated its travel advice to reflect the provision of these flights. The situation in Sudan continues to be volatile

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

New bill to stamp out unfair practices and promote competition in digital markets

UK and India hold Financial Markets Dialogue in London

Alyona Harrison 13 years old is missing

Rivercraft 2 will help to educate children and young people about the risks of flooding

New Bill to crack down on rip-offs, protect consumer cash online and boost competition in digital markets

“My son inspires me to improve autistic people’s experience with police”

Over 8 million families to receive £301 Cost of Living Payment from today

Kent Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two missing girls from Tunbridge Wells

Officers are appealing to find a man and a woman who they believe may have witnessed a reported sexual assault in Rotherham

The recent controversy involving former shadow minister Diane Abbott and her comments about Jewish, Irish, and Traveller people has once again brought up issues...

A father and son from Bury St Edmunds have been given life sentences for the murder of a man in the town almost two...

The body of what is believed to be missing woman Josephine Morales, also known as Jo, has been found in the River Derwent close...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.