Uk Government Minister For Scotland Visits Spain To Boost Economic And Cultural Links

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont has been in Madrid for a two-day visit focused on renewable energy, trade and cultural links between our two countries.

During his visit he met with representatives from the Iberdrola Group, one of the largest utility companies in the world and owners of Scottish Power. Their Innovation and Training Campus in Madrid welcomes around 13,000 people each year as they promote talent and innovation from individuals, companies and students from around the world.

He also toured the Johnnie Walker flagship store, similar to the one recently opened in Edinburgh, which sells and showcases Scotch whisky to Madrid residents and tourists.

As well as engagements with Spanish politicians and academics, including Pascual Navarro, Spanish Minister for Europe, Minister Lamont visited the famous Prado museum. This houses paintings from Scottish artists including renowned landscape painter David Roberts from Edinburgh. He spent time in Spain in the 1830s and painted a number of Spanish landscapes.

Speaking at the end of his visit, Minister Lamont said:

“I am delighted to have visited Madrid this week for a range of economic and cultural meetings.

“It was great to meet with Iberdrola Group, a massive energy company, who are very active in Scotland and it was really interesting to hear about their future plans for investment and innovation in Scotland’s green energy sector.

“Of course, you could travel anywhere in the world and know that a key part of Scotland’s economy – Scotch whisky – will be there and it was great to see the range of Scottish whiskies on display at the Johnnie Walker flagship store in Madrid, popular with locals and tourists alike.

“There are deep cultural and economic ties between Scotland and Spain that go back for centuries and this visit was focussed on strengthening those.”