UK Launches Negotiations for Modern Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland

The UK has initiated talks for a new free trade agreement (FTA) with Switzerland, aimed at bolstering trade between the two nations. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch flew to Switzerland today to launch negotiations, highlighting the importance of a modernized trading relationship between the UK and one of its top trading partners. The new agreement will focus on strengthening the services sector, reinforcing the UK’s reputation as a services superpower. The negotiations will address market access barriers, regulatory cooperation, and digital trade, with the goal of fostering investment in emerging technologies and facilitating digital innovation.

Switzerland holds a prominent position as one of the world’s wealthiest nations and ranks as the UK’s 10th largest trading partner. Both countries are renowned for their strong service economies, with annual service exports worth nearly £15 billion. These services span various sectors, including finance, legal, accounting, and architecture.

The existing free trade agreement between the UK and Switzerland is based on an EU-Swiss deal established more than half a century ago, lacking provisions for services, investment, digital trade, and data. Given that nearly 69% of the UK’s services exports to Switzerland are delivered electronically, the negotiation of a new agreement is crucial to address these gaps and ensure a comprehensive trade relationship.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch emphasized the substantial opportunities available to both the UK and Switzerland by updating their trading relationship. With a focus on the strength of their respective companies operating in finance, legal services, accounting, architecture, and more, the negotiations will promote collaboration, investment in emerging technologies, data innovation, and digital trade.

The UK’s services exports reached record highs in 2022, totaling £397 billion, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous year. This achievement underscores the importance of reinforcing the country’s services-focused trade relationships.

During her visit to Switzerland, Badenoch will engage in talks with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin in Bern, the capital city. The discussions will address improving market access, regulatory cooperation, and facilitating fair competition for UK firms in Switzerland. Additionally, the negotiations aim to reduce tariffs on UK exports to Switzerland, potentially saving UK businesses approximately £7.4 million in annual duties.

Switzerland’s demand for imports is projected to grow by 78% by 2050. A new trade deal with the UK would provide opportunities for increased bilateral trade, supporting Swiss investment in UK communities and offering preferential terms for UK investors in Switzerland.

Representatives from various sectors have expressed their support for a modernized free trade agreement between the UK and Switzerland. The financial sector, in particular, emphasizes the importance of addressing key issues such as mobility, data flows, and digital trade to benefit both jurisdictions.

Negotiating a new trade agreement with Switzerland, along with a groundbreaking mutual recognition agreement in financial services, presents an opportunity to set a new paradigm for services trade. It serves as a template for the UK’s future trading relationships and reinforces the UK’s commitment to international trade and cooperation.

The new agreement holds significance for various industries, including manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. Streamlining the supply of spare parts and opening up business opportunities are among the potential benefits that UK companies in these sectors anticipate.

The negotiations between the UK and Switzerland are expected to pave the way for increased collaboration in the life sciences sector, fostering the growth of innovation-intensive economies and setting world-leading standards for scientific technologies.

During her visit, Badenoch will meet with influential female business leaders at Advance, a network committed to increasing women’s representation in management in Switzerland.

The launch of negotiations signals the UK’s commitment to forge stronger economic ties with Switzerland and to expand its global trade relationships. The talks represent an opportunity to establish a modern free

