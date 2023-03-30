UK Minister for Indo-Pacific visits Philippines to launch development partnership, strengthen maritime engagement

Minister for the Indo-Pacific to launch British Investment Partnerships in the Philippines, boosting UK-backed investment in green energy and infrastructure

Minister to hold talks covering UK-Philippines cooperation on maritime security, trade and investment, and climate and environment.

Minister to attend event promoting women’s rights, and highlighting the launch of the UK’s first Women and Girls Strategy this month

Visit comes after the publication of the Integrated Review Refresh, which reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to its partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

UK Minister for Indo-Pacific, Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will this week visit Manila (30-31 March). Minister Trevelyan will meet with President Marcos and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo, as well as defence, finance and environment ministers. Talks are expected to focus on defence, trade and climate links and the shared ambition to upgrade the UK-Philippines Enhanced Partnership. The Minister will also meet members of the House of Representatives to establish a UK-Philippines Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue.

While in Manila, the Minister will formally launch British Investment Partnerships (BIP) in the Philippines. Working with the Philippine government and private sector partners, BIP will mobilise high-quality, reliable investment and technical expertise to support sustainable infrastructure development and the transition to clean energy in the Philippines.

BIP builds on the ongoing work of UK development finance institutions, which provide funding and expertise to support resilient growth in the Philippines. This includes the UK’s Mobilist programme, which is investing in green energy and other projects, including $25m in financing for the Philippines’ first solar plants on Negros Island. British International Investment (BII), the UK’s longstanding development finance programme, will also expand investment in green infrastructure projects in the Philippines.

The FCDO is also finalising a partnership agreement with the Philippine Stock Exchange for the MOBILIST programme, to open up another capital source in support of the Philippines’ climate transition.

Minister for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

The Philippines is an economic and environmental powerhouse, which stands on the frontline of climate change and other global challenges. Through British Investment Partnerships, we will support the development of high-quality, sustainable infrastructure to accelerate the transition to clean energy and secure a prosperous and resilient future for the Philippines.

The Minister will also visit the headquarters of the Philippine Coast Guard, where she willl join a tour of a Coast Guard vessel and Manila Bay, and discuss enhanced UK-Philippines cooperation on issues of maritime security and marine conservation.

Finally, the Minister will attend an event hosted by the British Embassy Manila to mark International Women’s Month, where she will outline the UK’s commitment to place the rights of women and girls at the heart of its foreign policy. She will meet women leaders from government, business and civil society who pioneer change in their sectors.