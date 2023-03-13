Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will journey to California for talks with US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese

This is his first visit to the US in his current role.

The Aukus (Australia-UK-US) pact is set to be discussed in which the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia will be agreed upon.

The agreement’s purpose is to counter what is seen as a potential threat from China in the Indo-Pacific region. London has cited the “increasingly concerning the behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party” and the former head of MI6 noted the UK needs to “wake up” to this issue.

Consequently, the three nations are now planning the integral details of the Aukus pact. Mr Sunak has suggested the UK’s alliances are the “greatest source of strength and security” and their integrated review of defence and foreign policy will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recently, relations between China and the West have deteriorated due to issues like the spy balloon saga, further frictions between China and the US, and the Chinese Foreign Minister’s statement that the diplomatic crisis could have been avoided had the US acted with “the presumption of guilt”.

