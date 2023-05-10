Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING UK supports Paraguay in flooding emergency

UK supports Paraguay in flooding emergency

by uknip247
Uk Supports Paraguay In Flooding Emergency

The UK government is supporting the response to the flood emergency in the north of the country through the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF).

During the month of February 2023, flash floods affected the northern part of Paraguay in the departments of Alto Paraguay, Concepción and Amambay, among others. It is estimated that this phenomenon has already affected some 30,000 families across the country.

In response, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has coordinated an emergency response. These actions were implemented on the field by the Paraguayan Red Cross through its operation in Concepción, in the communities of Fátima, San Miguel (Calaverita) and San José Olero,

The operation seeks to help provide shelter, drinking water, food and livelihood support to approximately 3,400 people, approximately 690 families, in the department of Concepción.

The United Kingdom is among the DREF’s donors who help make rapid and effective response to small and medium scale disasters like this possible.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Six people, including a mother and her eight-year-old daughter, have tragically lost their lives after being attacked by Africanised bees, also known as “killer...

Pope Francis has made controversial comments regarding sexual abusers, stating that while they are to be condemned and punished for their actions, they also...

Former US President Donald Trump has been found liable for battery and defamation in a civil trial in which writer E Jean Carroll accused...

Have you seen missing Jemima?

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has called for more support from Brussels, including a clear path to EU membership, during the latest visit of European...

A 34-year-old woman has admitted a charge of infanticide in connection with the death of a newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare

Police are hunting a wanted woman Marie March from Basingstoke

Meet Robbo, Hainy, Issy, Olly, and Amiss!

Have you seen Gabriel?

The British Embassy in Buenos Aires celebrated the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

A man has appeared in court this morning charged with impersonating a police officer

Magnox awards £53m clean-up contracts

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.
Flatsome poster print : whiskyvanguard. Copyright 2023 education companion | cfe. Book your housing disrepair inspection today.