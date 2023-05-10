Uk Supports Paraguay In Flooding Emergency

The UK government is supporting the response to the flood emergency in the north of the country through the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF).

During the month of February 2023, flash floods affected the northern part of Paraguay in the departments of Alto Paraguay, Concepción and Amambay, among others. It is estimated that this phenomenon has already affected some 30,000 families across the country.

In response, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has coordinated an emergency response. These actions were implemented on the field by the Paraguayan Red Cross through its operation in Concepción, in the communities of Fátima, San Miguel (Calaverita) and San José Olero,

The operation seeks to help provide shelter, drinking water, food and livelihood support to approximately 3,400 people, approximately 690 families, in the department of Concepción.

The United Kingdom is among the DREF’s donors who help make rapid and effective response to small and medium scale disasters like this possible.