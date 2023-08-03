UK Weather Update: Unsettled Start to August with Strong Winds and Heavy Rain

Met Office weather warnings have been issued for Saturday, with unseasonably wet and windy conditions on the way

After provisionally the sixth wettest July on record for the UK, the first weekend of August is going to continue the unsettled theme, with potentially impactful wind and rain for some.

From late Friday night and into Saturday, a deep area of low pressure will bring strong winds and some heavy rain, resulting in the issuing of weather warnings.

Northern Ireland will be the first to see the influence of this low-pressure system, with a warning for rain in force from the early hours of Saturday morning.

A further warning for wind has also been issued for southern and western parts of Wales, the southwest of England, as well as a large stretch of the south coast of England.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “There’s some potentially disruptive weather on the way on Saturday as a deep area of low pressure for the time of year moves from west to east across central areas of the UK. Although it’ll be a wet day for many, Northern Ireland is likely to see the highest totals, with a chance of 40-60mm of rain falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely. Parts of north Wales and northwest England could also see some very wet conditions.

“The strongest winds are more likely in southwestern areas of the UK, including parts of Wales, southwest England and along the south coast of England. The most exposed coasts could see gusts in excess of 60mph, but even inland gusts of 50 mph are possible, especially for parts of Wales and southwest England.

“With trees in full leaf, wet ground and the likelihood of a number of outdoor events etc, the impacts of this weather are likely to be greater than if it were to occur during the autumn or winter. Winds are expected to ease from the west later in the day. Windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which could present an additional challenge for coastal areas.”

Warnings highlight potential transport disruption and the chance of some power cuts occurring.

Any sign of warmer weather?

After a month of largely unsettled weather for the UK, there are some tentative signs of a change, albeit perhaps only briefly, in the dominant weather pattern for the UK later next week.

Steven Keates explained: “For the latter half of next week, there are some signals of a shift in the jet stream which may allow for high pressure to build in for southern areas of the UK, increasing the likelihood of some drier weather, at least for a time. However, at this range, the details are quite uncertain and there’s still a chance of rain to areas further north. As always, details will become clearer with a shorter lead time.”