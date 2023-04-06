Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING UK will test ‘Armageddon alarm’ within weeks which will see thousands of people’s phones flash and set off alarms

UK will test ‘Armageddon alarm’ within weeks which will see thousands of people’s phones flash and set off alarms

by uknip247

Emergency Alerts is a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby.

In an emergency, your mobile phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe.

The government does not need to know your phone number or location to send you an alert.

Reasons you might get an alert

❗️severe flooding

❗️fires

❗️extreme weather

❗️public health emergencies

Emergency alerts will only be sent by:

❗️the emergency services

❗️government departments, agencies and ❗️public bodies that deal with emergencies

What happens when you get an emergency alert

Your mobile phone or tablet may:

❗️make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set ❗️on silent

❗️vibrate

❗️read out the alert

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location – not where you live or work.

You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

What you need to do –

When you get an alert, stop what you’re doing and follow the instructions in the alert.

If you’re driving or riding when you get an alert –

Find somewhere safe to stop before using your mobile phone or tablet. If you have a passenger, ask them to read the alert immediately.

It is illegal to use a hand-held device while driving or riding.

If you cannot receive emergency alerts –

If you do not have a compatible device, you’ll still be informed about an emergency. The emergency services have other ways to warn you when there is a threat to life.

Emergency alerts will not replace local news, radio, television or social media.

If you’re deaf, hard of hearing, blind or partially sighted –

If you have a vision or hearing impairment, audio and vibration attention signals will let you know you have an emergency alert.

Alert languages –

Emergency alerts will be sent in English. In Wales, they may also be sent in Welsh.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly £50 million boost for safer roads across England

Boy, 13, guilty of seven sex assaults and two attempted rapes

A man and a woman who conspired to shoot her previous partner in an attack that left him with life-changing injuries have been jailed

A man has been jailed after he raped and violently assaulted a woman he had just met in a south London park

Honest majority step forward to challenge wrongdoing as Met’s mission to root out rogue officers continues

Action Fraud has received an increased volume of reports over the last 48 hours from organisations that have been affected by DDoS attacks

Police have released images of multiple people they’d like to identify following a disturbance inside student accommodation

Around 150 young people gathered at a church as part of a police-led event to improve trust and confidence in the community

Police have charged a man for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after a video emerged on social media

A man has been arrested after an assault left a man fighting for his life in a hospital

Can you help Police find Lucy Beaumont who’s missing from #Harlow?

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Susan Turner in Ayr

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More