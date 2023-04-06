UK will test ‘Armageddon alarm’ within weeks which will see thousands of people’s phones flash and set off alarms

Emergency Alerts is a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby.

In an emergency, your mobile phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe.

The government does not need to know your phone number or location to send you an alert.

Reasons you might get an alert

severe flooding

fires

extreme weather

public health emergencies

Emergency alerts will only be sent by:

the emergency services

government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies

What happens when you get an emergency alert

Your mobile phone or tablet may:

make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent

vibrate

read out the alert

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location – not where you live or work.

You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

What you need to do –

When you get an alert, stop what you’re doing and follow the instructions in the alert.

If you’re driving or riding when you get an alert –

Find somewhere safe to stop before using your mobile phone or tablet. If you have a passenger, ask them to read the alert immediately.

It is illegal to use a hand-held device while driving or riding.

If you cannot receive emergency alerts –

If you do not have a compatible device, you’ll still be informed about an emergency. The emergency services have other ways to warn you when there is a threat to life.

Emergency alerts will not replace local news, radio, television or social media.

If you’re deaf, hard of hearing, blind or partially sighted –

If you have a vision or hearing impairment, audio and vibration attention signals will let you know you have an emergency alert.

Alert languages –

Emergency alerts will be sent in English. In Wales, they may also be sent in Welsh.