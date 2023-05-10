Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has called for more support from Brussels, including a clear path to EU membership, during the latest visit of European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to Kyiv

Wednesday, May 10, 2023
.Von der Leyen was in the Ukrainian capital to mark Europe Day, which celebrates peace and unity in Europe, but also fell on the same day that Moscow celebrated the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Zelensky urged the EU to speed up ammunition deliveries and lift “unacceptable” restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports, and begin talks on Ukraine’s EU accession. He said, “The time has come to remove the artificial political uncertainty in the relations between Ukraine and the EU…The time has come to take a positive decision on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.”

Von der Leyen is due to hand EU member state leaders a report in October on Ukraine’s progress in democratic and anti-corruption reform, at which point, members will have to decide whether to launch formal EU membership talks. She arrived in Kyiv for a series of “intense” meetings, as Ukraine plans to launch a spring counteroffensive against Russian forces, more than a year into Moscow’s invasion.

Zelensky thanked the EU for providing Ukraine with one million artillery shells but insisted on the need to deliver them more quickly. He also addressed restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports imposed by neighbouring EU nations, which have caused tensions between the allies. All restrictions on Ukrainian exports are “completely unacceptable right now… They only reinforce the abilities of the aggressor,” said Zelensky.

The EU members involved – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia – have sparred with Ukraine in recent weeks over the grain issue. Last month, the European Commission reached an agreement with all the parties concerned to ensure the transit of Ukrainian grain exports through EU countries, but with restrictions. Speaking alongside Zelensky, von der Leyen described the grain situation as “difficult” and said that the immediate priority is to ensure the transit goes seamlessly and at the lowest possible cost.

While there is good will for Ukraine in EU capitals, there is also scepticism that a country with such a troubled recent history will be in shape to begin formal accession talks this year. Brussels estimates that once they begin, the talks could take six to ten years, while Kyiv has more optimistic hopes.

