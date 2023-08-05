Weather where you are

UK’s Summer Takes Turn for the Worse after Record-Breaking June

BBC Weather has issued an apology after experiencing "technical issues" that led to incorrect temperature forecasts being displayed on their app and website
The UK’s uncharacteristically chilly and wet summer weather is drawing a different kind of crowd this year, with tourists from heatwave-hit parts of Europe seeking refuge in the cooler and wetter climate. As extreme temperatures and wildfires continue to affect several European countries, holidaymakers are flocking to Britain to escape the scorching conditions and enjoy milder weather.

The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions reported an increase in visitors from countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece, and Turkey to London over the past few weeks. These tourists are seeking relief from the unprecedented heat and wildfires that have plagued their home countries, making the UK an attractive destination for a cooler and more enjoyable holiday experience.

However, the rainy weather is having a contrasting impact on the number of British tourists visiting coastal towns within the UK. Fiona McArthur, operations manager for the Bournemouth Coastal Business Improvement District (BID), shared that seaside hotels in the area were initially hopeful when summer arrived in June, but the weather took a turn for the worse in July. Hotel bookings have been affected, with some establishments experiencing a 12% decrease in bookings compared to the expected numbers.

While tourists from heatwave-affected areas are enjoying the milder climate in the UK, the continued downpours are causing concerns for farmers. The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has issued warnings that farmers may face financial difficulty if they are unable to bring in crops due to the prolonged wet weather. The excessive moisture levels in crops are impacting their quality, potentially leading to difficulties in selling them for their intended purposes.

Despite the challenges brought on by the wet weather, forecasts suggest that the UK might experience warmer and drier conditions in the second half of August, offering some reprieve for both tourists and farmers. With climate change impacting weather patterns, it is expected that heavy rainfall events will become more common, requiring adaptation strategies in various sectors.

As the summer continues, visitors from Europe will continue to seek solace in the UK’s cooler climate, while locals hope for a shift towards more pleasant weather conditions in the weeks ahead.

