ULEZ cameras in Bromley vandalised following backlash

Around 2,570 automatic number plate recognition cameras are being installed across London ahead of the August 29 expansion.

Anyone driving a vehicle in London that does not satisfy pollution regulations will be fined £12.50 per day.

Pictures on social media appear to show sliced wires on the ULEZ cameras in Masons Hill.

The deed has sparked a lot of discussion in the comments area, with others praising it.

One individual said, “Good job.”

Another individual commented, “Fantastic, well-done Bromley heroes.”

A representative for Transport for London, vandalism on the network is “unacceptable.”

It went on to say that all incidents would be reported to the police for inquiry.

On March 29, a representative for the Mayor of London stated that opposition to the proposal is “deeply disappointing.”

They went on to say that this “petty” damage of London’s “critical” transportation infrastructure is utterly “unacceptable.”

More than 300 cameras have already been deployed in areas outside of central London.

The first round of a court challenge to Sadiq Khan’s expansion ambitions has been won by five councils.

Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, and Hillingdon councils joined forces with Surrey County Council to oppose the mayor’s ideas.

The complaint will be heard in the High Court on two grounds: failure to follow statutory processes and failure to consult on the scrappage scheme.

According to reports, the case will be heard in July.