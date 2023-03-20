Two ULEZ cameras have been removed from Woodcote Road in Wallington, Sutton. A critic of the scheme wrote: “It appears that the ULEZ cameras outside [Wallington] Girls’ have been stolen. I believe the ones down by The Duke’s Head have also vanished.” “We’ll end up paying for that in taxes,” someone replied.

The vandalism was described as “deeply disappointing” by a spokesperson for the Mayor of London. They stated: “It’s extremely disheartening to see opposition to a policy used as an excuse for criminal damage. This petty vandalism of London’s vital transportation infrastructure is intolerable.”

Ulez Cameras In South London Appear To Have Been ‘Stolen’ With Wires Cut In An Apparent Act Of Defiance About The Upcoming Expansion, Which A Spokesperson For The Mayor Of London Has Branded “Petty Vandalism

According to data obtained by City Hall Conservatives, 312 of the 2,750 cameras required to enforce the new expanded ULEZ were already in place by the end of January 2023. The cameras, which have yet to be activated, will account for a significant portion of the total cost of the ULEZ expansion, which is estimated to be between £130 and 140 million.

Owners of vehicles that do not meet strict emissions standards are charged £12.50 per day under the scheme, which is currently in effect on the north and south circular roads.

In another location in West Sutton, a camera’s wire was severed and a hand-painted sign reading “NO ULEZ” was attached to a pole. There have also been reports of cardboard boxes being placed around cameras to disable them, as well as ‘bags’ being placed over cameras in Kingston, South West London.

An opponent of the new scheme joked after posting a photo of the vandalism in West Sutton: “I came across one of the ‘improved’ cameras in West Sutton today. Wireless is now available.” “And a sign just to make sure they get the point across, I like that, it shows style,” says another. Another person expressed a desire to “shake the hand” of the person responsible.