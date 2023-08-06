ULEZ Expansion: Exemptions and Discounts for London Drivers

With the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across all of Greater London just around the corner, many drivers are preparing to face a new daily charge of £12.50. The ULEZ, introduced by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, aims to combat air pollution and improve the health of residents by targeting vehicles that do not meet specific emission standards.

While the charge will affect most drivers, some may be eligible for exemptions or discounted fees based on certain criteria. Transport for London (TfL) has outlined the categories of exemptions to help drivers determine whether they qualify for relief from the ULEZ charge.

One of the primary groups exempt from the charge is disabled vehicle owners. Those with a blue badge are eligible for a grace period, allowing them to avoid paying the ULEZ charge until October 24, 2027. If disabled individuals do not have their vehicles registered with the DVLA under the ‘disabled’ or ‘disabled passenger vehicle’ tax class, they can apply for the grace period through TfL.

Wheelchair-accessible vehicle owners also benefit from a grace period if their vehicles meet specific criteria, including having a permanently fitted foldable ramp or a powered lift for wheelchair access. One wheelchair-accessible vehicle can claim the grace period until October 25, 2027.

People receiving certain disability benefits are entitled to a grace period as well. To qualify, individuals must receive benefits such as the mobility rate of Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Disability Living Allowance, Child Disability Payment, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement, Armed Forces Independence Payment, Adult Disability Payment (ADP), or be a parent or guardian of a child under three with specific medical conditions.

NHS patients who have been clinically assessed as too ill to travel for an appointment on public transport can claim back any ULEZ charges from their hospital.

London-licensed taxis are fully exempt from the ULEZ charges, but they must adhere to a 12-year age limit.

For businesses and charities, TfL offers a short-term grace period for small and micro-businesses, as well as charities and sole traders with a registered address in one of the 32 London boroughs or the City of London. To qualify, businesses must have ordered a newly manufactured light van or minibus that meets ULEZ emissions standards or have booked their vehicle to be retrofitted by an approved fitter to meet the standards.

Not-for-profit organizations operating minibuses can apply for a temporary 100% discount until October 26, 2025.

Finally, classic cars built more than 40 years ago can be exempt from the ULEZ charge if they meet the historic vehicle tax class.

It is essential for drivers to check if they qualify for exemptions or discounts to avoid unnecessary charges and potential penalties. Understanding the ULEZ rules will help Londoners make informed decisions and contribute to cleaner air in the city.