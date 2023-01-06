Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Under Proposed Anti-strike Legislation, Unions Could Be Sued If They Fail To Provide Minimum Levels Of Fire, Rail, And Ambulance Services
Home BREAKING Under proposed anti-strike legislation, unions could be sued if they fail to provide minimum levels of fire, rail, and ambulance services

Under proposed anti-strike legislation, unions could be sued if they fail to provide minimum levels of fire, rail, and ambulance services

by @uknip247

Other sectors covered by voluntary agreements would include health, education, fire and rescue, transportation, border security, and nuclear.
The measures will not end the current strike wave.
Unions have condemned the restrictions and threatened legal action, while Labour has stated that they will be repealed.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the measures were being introduced to “restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protecting the public from disproportionate disruption”.
He stated that the legislation would be introduced soon, during the current legislative session.
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer stated: “This legislation, in my opinion, will not be effective. I’m pretty sure they’ve had an assessment that says it’s going to make a bad situation worse.”
He stated that Labour would consider the government’s proposals but would repeal any additional restrictions.
Ministers have stated that they will consult on and then establish a “adequate level of coverage” for fire and ambulance services, as well as for railways. The government expects to be able to reach voluntary agreements in the other sectors.
A wave of industrial action is affecting industries ranging from health care and postal services to driving tests, as people seek pay raises that keep up with rising living costs.
Rail workers in the RMT and other unions have been on strike for more than six months, with Aslef members, who represent the majority of train drivers, striking for the sixth time since last summer.

RELATED ARTICLES

A notorious people smuggler, known for his particularly cruel and violent treatment...

Detectives have charge man in connection with serious sexual assault in Crumpsall

Married police officer who sexually assaulted two female colleagues at a Christmas...

Investigation launched into fatal fire at North West London care home

Fuel falls by 9p a litre in December but is still too...

Three dogs and two cats dead in Woddingdean House blaze

A 33-year-old man has been charged with assault of an emergency worker

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, 12 fire engines and...

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into reported...

Birling Gap Beach closed due to rockfall

A sexual predator who repeatedly preyed on a young girl has been...

Two arrested on the M25 following aggravated burglary in Brighton

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"