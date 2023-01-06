Under proposed anti-strike legislation, unions could be sued if they fail to provide minimum levels of fire, rail, and ambulance services

Other sectors covered by voluntary agreements would include health, education, fire and rescue, transportation, border security, and nuclear.

The measures will not end the current strike wave.

Unions have condemned the restrictions and threatened legal action, while Labour has stated that they will be repealed.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the measures were being introduced to “restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protecting the public from disproportionate disruption”.

He stated that the legislation would be introduced soon, during the current legislative session.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer stated: “This legislation, in my opinion, will not be effective. I’m pretty sure they’ve had an assessment that says it’s going to make a bad situation worse.”

He stated that Labour would consider the government’s proposals but would repeal any additional restrictions.

Ministers have stated that they will consult on and then establish a “adequate level of coverage” for fire and ambulance services, as well as for railways. The government expects to be able to reach voluntary agreements in the other sectors.

A wave of industrial action is affecting industries ranging from health care and postal services to driving tests, as people seek pay raises that keep up with rising living costs.

Rail workers in the RMT and other unions have been on strike for more than six months, with Aslef members, who represent the majority of train drivers, striking for the sixth time since last summer.