Paul Adams was arrested in Gillingham in October 2020 after the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate executed warrants.

Officers arrived at Adams’ home in Holly Close and discovered him flushing bags of white powder down the toilet. It was later discovered that this was cocaine. They also discovered large sums of money hidden in a nappy and a cereal box.

They discovered more drugs, money, mobile phones, and other drug supply paraphernalia when they searched two Adams business premises in Maritime Way and Gads Hill. 4kg of class A and B drugs were discovered.

Adams, 34, was later charged with intent to possess class A drugs, possession of class B drugs, being involved in the supply of class B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

Adams was sentenced to seven years in prison on May 27, 2021, after pleading guilty to the charges.

A confiscation hearing was held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Maidstone Crown Court, and it was determined that he should forfeit £58,166, his current available assets.

‘No one should be allowed to benefit financially from committing crime, and we have again used this legislation to ensure criminals like Adams are made to pay back money they have made through illegal activities,’ said Detective Inspector Dave Godfrey of Kent Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

‘This case should serve as a warning to anyone looking to profit from criminal activity.’ Even if we are convicted, we will work tirelessly to recover any ill-gotten gains.’

Under the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme, assets recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act are distributed to operational agencies such as Kent Police (ARIS). ARIS, in general, divides recovered assets between operational agencies and the Home Office, with the proceeds reinvested in policing.