Understanding Slot Games for New UK Players

The offers for new slot games and sign-ups are plentiful. Yet as a new player attracted to this form of online entertainment, you may find the many types and themes available confusing. Even the information given by providers can be hard to understand. However, at their core, most slot games operate on the same principles and deciphering the previously mentioned information can help you out. Below, we break down commonly used slot game jargon and try to help new players understand the essential mechanics behind them.

Stakes and Pay Lines

When you check the information page for a slot game, there are some standard pieces of information it will provide for players. The first will be the minimum and maximum stake. This is how much you can place per spin, and is important as it relates directly to your bankroll management and your play style.

The other statistic you will be given is the number of pay lines, which tells you how many different ways there are to win a prize in the game. Some games can have huge numbers of pay lines, as they add extra reels and bonuses as the slot games play out. Yet some of the most popular have a lower amount, making games easy to understand. For example, the well-known title Rainbow Riches has 20 pay lines, which is considered a standard amount. Many players feel this is manageable and is enough to keep the game interesting. When combined with its easy-to-use interface and bonuses, you will find it is a great game to get started on.

Return to Player

Another figure you will see is the return to the player (RTP). This is an average statistic based on how much of your bet you would get back if you played the game over a prolonged time. Usually, this statistic is 90% and upward. Rainbow Riches, for example, has a 95% RTP. This does not mean you are guaranteed to win this amount though. It is based on an average over a long period. While it is a complex process, this guide from Indeed can help you understand probability a little better.

Imagine you bet $100 over a few weeks in small sums. You can expect to get 95% of this back, so $95. However, play four games and bet $25 each time, and you may just lose them all and come away with nothing. Probability is always at play and there is no guarantee over this amount. However, you can expect it to be accurate over the long term as these statistics are rigorously tested by the casino, developers, and independent bodies.

Bonuses

Understanding Slot Games For New Uk Players

Each slot title will have its own bonuses depending on the theme. However, they all tend to work on the same principles. Once you know the basics, you can understand them all.

“Multipliers” will time your stake by a certain amount. “Free spins” allow you to have a go on the reels without using your own money. “Wilds” are symbols that will change to other symbols during the game. This can turn certain reels that were previously useless into ones that payout. Of course, there are other statistics, but these are the basics to get you started. The best way to get used to the games is to try them out. ESPN has some information on managing your bankroll and once this is in place