Unexplained Death Prompts Crime Scene Outside Novotel Canary Wharf

In a tragic incident, an unexplained death occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, (16th May 2023) leading Officers from the Metropolitan Police to establish a crime scene outside the Novotel Canary Wharf Hotel on Marsh Wall, East London.

Despite the best efforts of both the police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The presence of a crime scene and the placement of a tent on the pavement highlight the seriousness of the ongoing investigation. Police have taken swift action to secure the area, ensuring that crucial evidence is preserved and thoroughly examined.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain undisclosed at this time. As the investigation progresses, the Metropolitan Police will provide further updates to shed light on the nature of the incident and any potential factors involved.

The community has expressed concern and curiosity regarding the events unfolding outside the Novotel Canary Wharf. In light of this, efforts are underway to gather additional information from the Metropolitan Police, who will release further details once available.

During this time, it is crucial to respect the privacy of those affected by this tragedy. The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further details, and the public is urged to await official updates to avoid speculation or spreading unverified information.

Further updates will be provided as the Metropolitan Police gather more information and uncover additional details surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

The thoughts and condolences of the community are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.