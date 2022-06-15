The fatal collision occurred just before 8 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, June 15, 2022) near Ingleby Arncliffe.

There was a car and a motorcycle involved. The vehicle, a blue Ford KA, was approaching the A19 from Cross Lane in Ingleby Arncliffe. The motorcycle, a silver Yamaha, was travelling southbound on the A19.

Unfortunately, the motorcycle’s rider, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with our investigation.

We’re now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to it to come forward.

Anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured the incident is urged to save it and contact the police.

Please call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Moss, or email jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Please reference NYP 12220083345.