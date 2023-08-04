United States Navy Members Arrested for Providing Military Secrets to China, Raising National Security Concerns

In a shocking development, two members of the United States Navy have been apprehended on charges of sharing classified military information with China, raising serious concerns about national security. The Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Matt Olsen, vowed that the division would be “relentless” in seeking accountability for such actions.

Speaking at a press conference, Olsen stated, “Sensitive military information ended up in the hands of the People’s Republic of China through the alleged crimes committed by these defendants.” He further emphasised that China’s actions “stand apart” due to the unprecedented audacity and scope of its efforts to undermine US laws and security.

The arrested Navy service-members were identified as Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick, and 26-year-old Wenheng Zhao, who goes by Thomas. According to the Department of Justice, both sailors were involved in separate information-gathering operations while serving in the US Navy.

The alleged conspiracy involving Wei began in 2022 when he worked as a machinist’s mate aboard the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship. Prosecutors claim that he started communicating with a Chinese intelligence officer seeking information about the Essex and other US Navy vessels. Over time, Wei sent numerous technical manuals and blueprints to the intelligence officer, revealing crucial weapons systems and other advanced technologies used on board the ships. He also provided photos and videos of military equipment upon request.

Petty Officer Zhao’s case centres on the bribes he allegedly accepted in exchange for sharing sensitive military information he accessed through his US security clearance. The Justice Department alleges that a Chinese intelligence officer approached Zhao in August 2021, disguising himself as a maritime economic researcher seeking investment details. Zhao is accused of taking photos and recording videos on behalf of the intelligence officer, including plans for a large-scale military exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and blueprints for a base in Japan, for which he received around $14,866.

These arrests come at a time of heightened tension between the US and China, with both countries accusing each other of espionage activities. Amid such strains, US officials have expressed concerns over alleged Chinese spy balloons crossing North America over sensitive military sites. The tit-for-tat exchanges between the two nations, which possess the world’s largest economies, have further complicated their relations.

While US intelligence officials label China as the leading threat to national security and global leadership, President Joe Biden has expressed optimism about potential diplomatic progress. He predicted a “thaw” in US-China relations and regular meetings between diplomats from both sides indicate a commitment to dialogue.