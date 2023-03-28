Universal Credit expanded to benefit more Tax Credit claimants

More Tax Credit claimants will soon be asked to claim Universal Credit as the Government expands the movement of legacy benefit claimants to the modern benefit system

From April, more benefit claimants on Tax Credits will need to complete their move to Universal Credit to streamline and simplify the benefits system

Affected claimants will receive letters notifying them of action to take

Affected claimants will continue to receive the benefit they are entitled to through a more dynamic system that better reflects individual needs each month

By migrating to Universal Credit, with the support of the Department for Work and Pensions, claimants will continue to receive the benefit they are entitled to through a future-proofed modern benefits system.

Universal Credit provides a vital safety net for millions of people every year, enabling them to support themselves and their families through an agile digital system, and to access their benefits more easily as well as amend their claim should there be a change in their circumstances.

In most cases, individuals will be better off following a move from legacy benefits to UC. However, where an individual’s entitlement to Universal Credit would be lower than their legacy benefits entitlement, in the vast majority of cases, they will be entitled to a top-up payment known as Transitional Protection. This means that their Universal Credit entitlement will be the same as their legacy benefit entitlement at the point they move.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said:

Universal Credit has proven itself as a benefits system fit for the modern age, having dealt with the unprecedented demand of 3.7 million claims during the pandemic.

The movement of those on legacy benefits to Universal Credit will ensure we can continue to provide the best level of support to benefit recipients through an effective and streamlined system.

This Government remains committed to supporting the most vulnerable in society. I want to encourage all those who receive their migration notices to take action to ensure that they continue to receive the benefits they are entitled to.

The Government remains committed to moving all legacy benefit claimants onto Universal Credit, starting with claimants on Tax Credits. From April, there will be an increase in letters known as Migration Notices being issued. Recipients who fail to act risk losing their current benefit entitlements.

The move of claimants on legacy benefits to Universal Credit was paused during the pandemic following record demand so that DWP could process increased application volumes. Since its introduction some claimants have naturally moved to Universal Credit following a change in their circumstances and claimants have always been able to make a claim for Universal Credit if they wish to do so. The Department is now increasing the number of legacy claimants being asked to move to Universal Credit.