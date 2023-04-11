Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Unsettled week ahead

Unsettled week ahead

by uknip247
Unsettled Week Ahead

An Atlantic low-pressure system moving slowly eastwards across the UK, is bringing strong winds, low temperatures and heavy rain or showers to many places.

We have an unsettled few days to come, yellow wind and rain warnings have been issued and in the north there could be some snow over higher ground at times.

The warnings highlight potential travel disruption and the possibility of large waves in coastal areas in the south and west.  

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “A low pressure system will bring a period of wet and windy weather today and tomorrow. Thick cloud and heavy rain will continue to push in from west bringing 50 to 60 mph winds along western coasts. Snow is likely to fall over parts of upland Scotland overnight.

“Some disruption due to strong winds is likely on Wednesday, especially in southern and western areas, as well as the potential for heavy rainfall and even some snow, though the latter probably confined to high ground in the north. It will be another cool day with temperatures of 7 to 10 C in the west, with 11 to 13 C possible in the southeast, however it will feel colder in the strong winds.”

It will stay unsettled through the rest of the week, with sunshine and heavy showers for many on Thursday, and persistent rain in the south on Friday, before it becomes drier and brighter as we head through the weekend and more especially next week with temperatures starting to rise.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Potholes have been called a “plague” and a “scourge,” affecting millions of miles of road in the United Kingdom.

A suspected robber has appeared in court after two elderly people were targeted at a Maidstone property

Police have issued a warning after two women were targeted by pickpockets

A woman has died following a road traffic collision on the M40 this morning

Six fire engines called to Bermondsey workshop blaze

A 27-year-old man from Whitstable has been arrested for murder after a man in his 50 was found in Canterbury

A motorist has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian who had been walking his dog in Tonbridge

Officers investigating a string of thefts and burglaries across Greenwich and Bexley have made a number of charges

If you own an iPhone, you should install the most recent software update as soon as possible because your device may be vulnerable to...

Can you help find missing Andrew

First pictures from the Murder scene in Chingford a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Homes left without running water between Gosport and Stubbington

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More